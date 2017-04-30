McCormick & Company, (MKC) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.26

News coverage about McCormick & Company, (NYSE:MKC) has trended positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. McCormick & Company, earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 16 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s scoring:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised McCormick & Company, from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Edward Jones raised McCormick & Company, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on McCormick & Company, in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered McCormick & Company, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

McCormick & Company, (NYSE:MKC) traded down 0.12% during trading on Friday, reaching $99.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,460 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.69. McCormick & Company, has a 52-week low of $88.64 and a 52-week high of $107.84.

McCormick & Company, (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, will post $4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $475,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,214.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 207,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $20,717,819.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,422,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

