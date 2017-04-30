Maxim Integrated Products’ (MXIM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued on Friday, April 14th. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MXIM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) traded down 2.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,408,239 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.14. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $46.22.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $581 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 76.30%.

In other news, insider Anthony Stratakos sold 14,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $654,251.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,776,156 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 10,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 122.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after buying an additional 118,553 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 253.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 37,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 33.5% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

