Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.13). Mattel reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Mattel had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.97 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/mattel-inc-mat-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-17-per-share-updated.html.

In other Mattel news, insider Christopher A. Sinclair acquired 9,610 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $249,571.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,576.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) traded down 2.80% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.01. 4,047,281 shares of the company were exchanged. Mattel has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc manufactures and markets a range of toy products around the world. The Company’s segments are North America; International, and American Girl. Its portfolio of brands and products are grouped into approximately four major brand categories, including Mattel Girls & Boys Brands, Fisher-Price Brands, American Girl Brands and Construction and Arts & Crafts Brands.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.