Matrix Service (MTRX) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.49

News headlines about Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Matrix Service earned a coverage optimism score of 0.49 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 62 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) opened at 11.75 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $312.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Matrix Service had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Matrix Service will post $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, mining and minerals markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical Infrastructure, Oil Gas & Chemical, Storage Solutions and Industrial.

