Masco Corp (MAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Masco Corp in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nomura assumed coverage on Masco Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masco Corp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Instinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masco Corp in a report on Friday, April 14th.

In other Masco Corp news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $66,051.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,015.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Lindow sold 34,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $1,278,247.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,398.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,913 shares of company stock worth $1,600,930 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Masco Corp during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Masco Corp by 92.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masco Corp during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Masco Corp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Masco Corp during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) traded down 0.62% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,057,008 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.51. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Masco Corp had a return on equity of 1,293.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. Masco Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masco Corp will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Masco Corp’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

WARNING: “Masco Corp (MAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/masco-corp-mas-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-analysts-updated.html.

Masco Corp Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.