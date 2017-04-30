Masco Corp (MAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Masco Corp in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nomura assumed coverage on Masco Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masco Corp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Instinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masco Corp in a report on Friday, April 14th.
In other Masco Corp news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $66,051.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,015.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Lindow sold 34,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $1,278,247.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,398.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,913 shares of company stock worth $1,600,930 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Masco Corp during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Masco Corp by 92.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masco Corp during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Masco Corp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Masco Corp during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) traded down 0.62% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,057,008 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.51. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $37.58.
Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Masco Corp had a return on equity of 1,293.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. Masco Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masco Corp will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Masco Corp’s payout ratio is 27.21%.
Masco Corp Company Profile
Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.
