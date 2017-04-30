Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.19

News articles about Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marrone Bio Innovations earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 49 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) traded up 2.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 1,262,274 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The company’s market capitalization is $43.34 million.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post ($0.87) EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc offers bio-based pest management and plant health products. The Company’s bio-based products include naturally occurring microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi and plant extracts. It sells its products to crop protection market. Its four crop protection products include Regalia, Grandevo, Venerate and Majestene.

