Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company earned $564.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.50 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) traded down 0.79% on Thursday, reaching $99.28. 140,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $101.67.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $584,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder J W. Marriott, Jr. sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $551,770.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,845.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,844. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,686,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,627,000 after buying an additional 123,543 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,071,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,919,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 603,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,239,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after buying an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after buying an additional 22,383 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation focuses on vacation ownership, based on number of owners, number of resorts and revenues. The Company is an exclusive worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands.

