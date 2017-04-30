Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Short Interest Update

Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,549,838 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the March 15th total of 29,833,529 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,725,487 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) traded up 1.93% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,758,572 shares. Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $31.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78.

Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

