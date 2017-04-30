Manning and Napier Inc (MN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, “Manning & Napier, Inc. operates as an investment advisor engaged in managing corporate and union pension and annuity funds, endowment funds, foundations, profit sharing plans and benefit plans. It offers equity and fixed income portfolios and a range of blended asset portfolios. The Company offers investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds. Manning & Napier, Inc. is headquartered in Fairport, New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manning and Napier in a report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Manning and Napier in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) traded up 3.57% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 108,933 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. Manning and Napier has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Manning and Napier had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Manning and Napier will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Manning and Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Holding Co. raised its stake in Manning and Napier by 27.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 16,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Manning and Napier by 2,121.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 25,539 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manning and Napier by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Manning and Napier by 82.0% in the third quarter. Lombardia Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 17,291 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Manning and Napier during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Manning and Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is an independent investment management company. The Company operates through investment management industry segment. It provides a range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds and collective investment trust funds, as well as a range of consultative services.

