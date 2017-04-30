Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Manhattan Associates reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 70.51% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company earned $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark Co. decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) traded down 0.24% during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 329,907 shares. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $68.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 17.7% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc (Manhattan) is a developer and provider of supply chain commerce solutions. The Company operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). It is engaged in developing, selling, deploying, servicing and maintaining software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations.

