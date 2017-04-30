Analysts Expect Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $786 Million

Analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) will report $786 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mallinckrodt PLC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $770.87 million and the highest is $805.5 million. Mallinckrodt PLC posted sales of $918 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will report full year sales of $786 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mallinckrodt PLC.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Mallinckrodt PLC had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm earned $829.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNK. Vetr downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.34 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from $108.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt PLC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) traded up 1.16% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.92. 874,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.48. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $85.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15.

In other Mallinckrodt PLC news, VP Steven J. Romano bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Meredith B. Fischer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.34 per share, for a total transaction of $108,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,890 shares of company stock worth $252,946. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNK. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 0.3% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mallinckrodt PLC

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company focuses on various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and rare disease specialty areas, including neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology and pulmonology; immunotherapy and neonatal critical care respiratory therapies; analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs.

