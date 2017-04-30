MAG Silver Corp (MAG) Short Interest Update

MAG Silver Corp (NYSE:MAG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,956,040 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the March 15th total of 1,756,058 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,797 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of MAG Silver Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of MAG Silver Corp in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $13,144,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MAG Silver Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in MAG Silver Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,985,000.

MAG Silver Corp (NYSE:MAG) traded up 2.52% on Friday, hitting $12.22. 787,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $986.83 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. MAG Silver Corp has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.12.

MAG Silver Corp Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of projects located within the Mexican silver belt. The Company operates through the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico segment. The Company’s projects include Juanicipio Property, Cinco De Mayo Property and Guigui Property.

