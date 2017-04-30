Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (TRNO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Terreno Realty worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 4.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 24.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 278,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 54,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 41.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) opened at 30.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $31.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 347.83%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. FBR & Co increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in coastal markets in the United States, such as Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, District of Columbia (DC)/Baltimore. The Company invests in a range of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light industrial and research and development) and trans-shipment.

