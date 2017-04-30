Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oshkosh Corp were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,206,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,442,000 after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Corp during the third quarter valued at about $17,988,000. Capital One National Association raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp by 334.8% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 18,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) opened at 69.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.30. Oshkosh Corp has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business earned $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Oshkosh Corp had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post $3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Oshkosh Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/macquarie-group-ltd-raises-stake-in-oshkosh-corp-osk.html.

OSK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank AG lowered Oshkosh Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh Corp from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh Corp from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Oshkosh Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

In related news, insider Wilson R. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,351,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 47,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,403,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,346,105. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Corp Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.