Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 22,500 Shares of Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) by 143.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy Partners worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 219,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 72,242 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,191,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) opened at 47.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.77. Valero Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business earned $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.82 million. Valero Energy Partners had a return on equity of 116.22% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Partners LP will post $3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Valero Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 57.80%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/macquarie-group-ltd-acquires-22500-shares-of-valero-energy-partners-lp-vlp.html.

VLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valero Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Valero Energy Partners Company Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company’s assets include crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other logistics assets in the United States Gulf Coast and the United States Mid-Continent regions that are integral to the operations of the ten of Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) refineries.

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.