Macerich Co (MAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.86. Macerich reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Macerich had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Macerich to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 target price on shares of Macerich and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/macerich-co-mac-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-84-per-share-updated.html.

Shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) traded up 0.20% during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.48. The stock had a trading volume of 746,461 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.79. Macerich has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $94.51.

In other news, EVP Hern Thomas E. O sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 281.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 63.4% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 14.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its stake in Macerich by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

The Macerich Company is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community/power shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Company owns ownership interests in, The Macerich Partnership, L.P.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.