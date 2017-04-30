Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd (MDA) to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd (TSE:MDA) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates in a research note issued on Wednesday. Cormark analyst R. Peters forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates’ Q3 2017 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

MDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$92.00 price target on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from C$86.00 to C$83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$73.00 price target on shares of Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$86.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.71.

Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates (TSE:MDA) opened at 67.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average of $70.28. Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates has a 52-week low of $63.52 and a 52-week high of $92.92.

In other news, insider Anil Wirasekara purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$66.70 per share, with a total value of C$200,100.00. Also, Director Robert L. Phillips purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$65.33 per share, with a total value of C$65,330.00. Insiders have bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $330,850 in the last ninety days.

About Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (MDA) is a Canada-based communications and information company. The Company provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations across the world. MDA operates through two segments: Communications segment, and Surveillance and Intelligence segment.

