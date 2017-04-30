M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 474 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America Corp were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 36.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 46,684 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 11,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 81,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) opened at 23.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $245.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.47. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $25.80.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm earned $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America Corp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Bank of America Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.24 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Vining Sparks raised shares of Bank of America Corp to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Woods acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,162.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

