Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

LXFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Luxoft Holding from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxoft Holding from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Luxoft Holding in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Luxoft Holding by 28.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,636,000 after buying an additional 410,593 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Luxoft Holding by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 679,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,180,000 after buying an additional 339,786 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in shares of Luxoft Holding by 458.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 278,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,740,000 after buying an additional 228,980 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Luxoft Holding during the fourth quarter worth $11,314,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Luxoft Holding by 31.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,772,000 after buying an additional 191,344 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Luxoft Holding (NYSE:LXFT) opened at 61.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.91. Luxoft Holding has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Luxoft Holding (NYSE:LXFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Luxoft Holding had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company earned $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Luxoft Holding’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Luxoft Holding will post $2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Luxoft Holding

Luxoft Holding, Inc is a provider of software development services and information technology solutions to a client base consisting of multinational corporations. The Company’s software development services consist of custom software development and support, product engineering and testing, and technology consulting.

