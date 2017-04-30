LSI Industries (LYTS) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) have been trending positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LSI Industries earned a news impact score of 0.29 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 28 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $13.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) traded down 2.47% during trading on Friday, hitting $9.07. 239,100 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $230.84 million, a P/E ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $12.94.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 1.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 105.27%.

In other LSI Industries news, Director James P/ Sferra sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $57,526.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,026.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc is a provider of corporate visual image solutions to the petroleum/convenience store industry. The Company designs and develops aspects of the solid-state light emitting diode (LED) lighting, from the electronic circuit board, to the software to drive and control the LEDs, to the structure of the LED product.

