Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.42

Press coverage about Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) has trended positive on Sunday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Live Nation Entertainment earned a media sentiment score of 0.42 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 71 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) opened at 32.16 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52. The firm’s market cap is $6.55 billion.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). The company earned $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post $0.20 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Albert Fried & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

In related news, Director Margaret L. Johnson sold 9,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $257,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 210,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $5,989,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 836,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,848,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,280,170. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content.

