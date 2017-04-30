Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.23). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). The company earned $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYV. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Albert Fried & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $3,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,196 shares in the company, valued at $22,347,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret L. Johnson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,041,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,775,000 after buying an additional 215,395 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,443,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,405,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $35,629,000. Vernier Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vernier Capital Partners LP now owns 1,076,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,584,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,074,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,529,000 after buying an additional 112,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) traded down 0.81% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.67. 794,223 shares of the stock traded hands. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company’s market cap is $6.25 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content.

