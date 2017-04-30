Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, April 14th. They currently have $170.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and seller of fuses and other circuit protection devices for use in the electronic, automotive and general industrial markets. In addition to its Des Plaines, Illinois, world headquarters, Littelfuse has manufacturing facilities in England, Ireland, Switzerland, Mexico, Korea, China and the Philippines, as well as in Centralia and Arcola, Illinois. It also has sales, engineering and distribution facilities in the Netherlands, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Brazil and Livonia, Michigan. “

Shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) traded down 2.96% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,607 shares. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $106.26 and a 12 month high of $167.21. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.58 and a 200-day moving average of $152.02.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.95 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post $6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $281,012.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deepak Nayar sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $217,570.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,571 shares in the company, valued at $748,318.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,547 shares of company stock worth $2,694,109. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $1,290,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 231,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,078,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 148,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $1,267,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products.

