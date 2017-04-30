Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Littelfuse reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $808,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,754.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deepak Nayar sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $217,570.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,571 shares in the company, valued at $748,318.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,547 shares of company stock worth $2,694,109 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Littelfuse by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Littelfuse by 15.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,347,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,414,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) traded down 1.54% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,853 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.01. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $106.26 and a 12 month high of $167.21.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products.

