Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -0.12

Media headlines about Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings earned a media sentiment score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) opened at 9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.63 million and a PE ratio of 95.00. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $56.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 million. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $11.50) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -0.12” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/lindblad-expeditions-holdings-lind-earns-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-12.html.

In related news, COO Ian Rogers sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,661.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 197,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,870 over the last 90 days.

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.