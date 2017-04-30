Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) have trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lincoln Electric Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 84 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) opened at 89.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.60. Lincoln Electric Holdings has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business earned $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings will post $3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LECO. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research report on Friday. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Lincoln Electric Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.86.

In related news, VP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 5,270 shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $449,162.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at $559,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Stueber sold 14,480 shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,231,813.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,590.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

