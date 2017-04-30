Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) to Post FY2017 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2017 earnings estimates for Limelight Networks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. B. Riley analyst S. Sinha now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ FY2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen and Company increased their price target on Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) opened at 3.14 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $336.20 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.01 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 42.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 58.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 109.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 349,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 182,255 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 160,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 84,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 56,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,353,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 78,631 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc operates a distributed network and provides a suite of integrated services marketed as the Limelight Orchestrate Platform. The Company is engaged in providing content delivery and related services and solutions for global businesses to help them deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels.

