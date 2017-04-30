Liberum Capital Raises TT Electronics plc (TTG) Price Target to GBX 225

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 225 ($2.88) in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

TTG has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on TT Electronics plc from GBX 175 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.92) target price on shares of TT Electronics plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.62) target price on shares of TT Electronics plc in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on TT Electronics plc from GBX 178 ($2.28) to GBX 200 ($2.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 197.50 ($2.52).

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) traded up 0.49% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 206.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,444 shares. TT Electronics plc has a 52 week low of GBX 116.43 and a 52 week high of GBX 210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 195.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.42. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 319.90 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from TT Electronics plc’s previous dividend of $1.70.

About TT Electronics plc

TT Electronics plc is a provider of engineered electronics for various applications. The Company’s segments include Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services (IMS). The Transportation Sensing and Control segment develops sensors and control solutions for automotive original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers, including powertrain providers for passenger cars and trucks.

