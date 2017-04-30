Robert Walters PLC (RWA) Price Target Raised to GBX 500 at Liberum Capital

Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 450 ($5.75) to GBX 500 ($6.39) in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.11) price objective on shares of Robert Walters PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.37) target price on shares of Robert Walters PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Robert Walters PLC to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.32) to GBX 435 ($5.56) in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Robert Walters PLC (LON:RWA) traded up 0.61% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 454.25. 10,161 shares of the stock traded hands. Robert Walters PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 242.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 465.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 435.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 376.64. The firm’s market cap is GBX 320.36 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Robert Walters PLC’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Robert Walters PLC Company Profile

Robert Walters plc is a United Kingdom-based professional recruitment consultancy. The Company offers specialist professional recruitment and recruitment process outsourcing services. The Company’s segments are Asia Pacific, UK, Europe and Other International. Other International consists of the United States, South Africa, the Middle East and Brazil.

