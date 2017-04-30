Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) will post sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Sirius XM Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.3 billion to $1.33 billion. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.7 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.8 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Sirius XM Group.

Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMA. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

In related news, CFO Mark D. Carleton sold 35,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,186,218.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,470,117 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $98,705,875.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) traded down 0.91% on Friday, hitting $38.10. 575,899 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90. Liberty Sirius XM Group has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $41.38.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

