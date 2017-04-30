Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Stake Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 291,158 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $53,077,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 652.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after buying an additional 227,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,989,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 294,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) opened at 40.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $42.26.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company earned $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.25 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 47.78%. Liberty Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPT. Capital One Financial Corp. cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

In related news, Director Fredric J. Tomczyk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,849.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

