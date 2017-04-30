LGI Homes (LGIH) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.01

Media headlines about LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LGI Homes earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 88 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages recently commented on LGIH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LGI Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) traded down 0.87% during trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. 281,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.19.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm earned $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $304,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,175 shares in the company, valued at $16,286,995.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Margaret Mary Britton sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $82,500.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,226.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,463. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

