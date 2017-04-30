LG Display Co Ltd. (LPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, April 14th. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura raised LG Display Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut LG Display Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut LG Display Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LG Display Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Shares of LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) traded up 0.16% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,595 shares. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.75. LG Display Co has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of LG Display Co by 6,427.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 70,247 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in LG Display Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LG Display Co by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in LG Display Co by 9.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 32,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in LG Display Co by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diode and other display panel technologies. The Company manufactures display panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers and various other applications, including mobile devices.

