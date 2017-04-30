Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Level 3 Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. Level 3 Communications posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level 3 Communications will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Level 3 Communications.

Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm earned $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Level 3 Communications had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 6.34%.

LVLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level 3 Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Level 3 Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Level 3 Communications in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of Level 3 Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/level-3-communications-inc-lvlt-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-35-per-share-updated.html.

Shares of Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) opened at 59.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19. Level 3 Communications has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, insider Hector Alonso sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $396,623.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,683 shares in the company, valued at $8,777,745.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sunit S. Patel sold 26,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,795.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 561,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,308,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,367 shares of company stock worth $4,134,978 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVLT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Level 3 Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Level 3 Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Level 3 Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Level 3 Communications by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of Level 3 Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Level 3 Communications Company Profile

Level 3 Communications, Inc is a provider of a range of integrated communications services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, EMEA and Latin America. The North America includes operations in Atlanta, Georgia; Littleton, Colorado; Miami, Florida; Montreal, Canada; New York, New York; Phoenix, Arizona; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Southfield, Michigan, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level 3 Communications (LVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level 3 Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level 3 Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.