LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media coverage about LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LeMaitre Vascular earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 66 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) traded down 6.62% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. 190,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $554.27 million, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.63.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm earned $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post $0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, February 27th. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider David B. Roberts sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $132,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $223,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,451,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,179,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $534,356. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a provider of medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and implants used primarily in the field of vascular surgery. It is engaged in the design, marketing, sales and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease industry segment.

