LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 11,666 Home Depot Inc (HD)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 14,902.0% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 161,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) opened at 156.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.53. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post $7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 11,666 Home Depot Inc (HD)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/lejeune-puetz-investment-counsel-llc-buys-new-stake-in-home-depot-inc-hd-updated.html.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Vetr lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.61 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.