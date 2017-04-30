Leerink Swann Weighs in on Acadia Healthcare Company Inc’s Q2 2017 Earnings (ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann boosted their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Acadia Healthcare Company in a report released on Thursday. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare Company’s FY2018 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business earned $679.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. Acadia Healthcare Company had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare Company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare Company from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) opened at 43.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. Acadia Healthcare Company has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $63.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000.

In other news, VP Randall P. Goldberg sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $39,804.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acadia Healthcare Company

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities.

