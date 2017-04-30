Langen Mcalenn Weighs in on Chubb Ltd’s Q3 2017 Earnings (CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) – Langen Mcalenn boosted their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Chubb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.75.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.58.
Shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) opened at 137.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.21 and its 200-day moving average is $132.16. Chubb has a 52 week low of $116.89 and a 52 week high of $140.56.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. The firm earned $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $210,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,857,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,528,000 after buying an additional 1,147,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $143,141,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chubb by 51.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,510,000 after buying an additional 996,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1,453.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 844,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,544,000 after buying an additional 789,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 19,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.48, for a total value of $2,678,110.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,198,247.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 24,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $3,462,617.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,341,656.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.
