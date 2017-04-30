XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) – Stock analysts at Langen Mcalenn increased their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XL Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. Langen Mcalenn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for XL Group’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. XL Group had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Langen Mcalenn Comments on XL Group Ltd.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (XL)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/langen-mcalenn-comments-on-xl-group-ltd-s-q2-2017-earnings-xl.html.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc lifted their price target on shares of XL Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of XL Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $41.00 price target on shares of XL Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of XL Group in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) opened at 41.85 on Friday. XL Group has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XL. SRB Corp increased its position in shares of XL Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of XL Group by 1,358.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XL Group during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XL Group during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of XL Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from XL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. XL Group’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

XL Group Company Profile

XL Group plc is an insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company’s Insurance segment is organized into four product divisions: Global Casualty (Casualty); Global Energy Property, & Construction (EPC); Global Professional (Professional), and Global Specialty (Specialty).

