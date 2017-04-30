Lakeland Financial Co. (lkfn) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:lkfn) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) traded down 2.52% on Friday, reaching $45.66. 71,113 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $48.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $93,377.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $76,181.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,449 shares of company stock worth $925,235. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $43.00 price objective on Lakeland Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Lake City Bank (the Bank), provides an array of products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and wealth management, brokerage, investment and treasury management commercial services.

