La Quinta Holdings Inc (LQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE:LQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.35.

LQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Quinta Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of La Quinta Holdings from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of La Quinta Holdings (NYSE:LQ) traded down 2.35% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 997,348 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. La Quinta Holdings has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.65 billion.

La Quinta Holdings (NYSE:LQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm earned $222.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.92 million. La Quinta Holdings had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that La Quinta Holdings will post $0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQ. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in La Quinta Holdings by 220.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 276,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 190,011 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of La Quinta Holdings by 24.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of La Quinta Holdings by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La Quinta Holdings during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of La Quinta Holdings by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 346,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

La Quinta Holdings Company Profile

La Quinta Holdings Inc is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale sectors under the La Quinta brand. The Company’s segments include owned hotels, franchise and management, and corporate and other. The owned hotels segment is engaged in the operation of owned hotel properties.

