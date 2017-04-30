La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s (LJPC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) in a report published on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.86.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) opened at 29.00 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The company’s market capitalization is $529.57 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.08. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had a negative net margin of 6,921.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company will post ($4.93) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lakhmir S. Chawla bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,758. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 149,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 154,354 shares of company stock worth $5,175,174 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company during the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. LJPC-501 is its formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension (CRH).

