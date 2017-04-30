La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) opened at 29.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04. The firm’s market capitalization is $529.57 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $39.28.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.08. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had a negative net margin of 6,921.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.51%. Analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company will post ($4.93) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/la-jolla-pharmaceutical-company-ljpc-rating-reiterated-by-noble-financial.html.

In other news, CEO George F. Tidmarsh acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.17 per share, with a total value of $102,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,353,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,234,948.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 149,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 154,354 shares of company stock worth $5,175,174 over the last three months. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company during the fourth quarter worth about $23,127,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company by 4.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,918,000 after buying an additional 139,035 shares during the period. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,510,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after buying an additional 63,263 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. LJPC-501 is its formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension (CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.