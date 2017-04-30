AT&T Inc. (T) Position Increased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 246.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at 39.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. AT&T had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm earned $39.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Vetr lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.32 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

