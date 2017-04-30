Kopin (KOPN) Earning Very Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) have trended very positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kopin earned a daily sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) traded down 2.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. 306,602 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $263.32 million. Kopin has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a negative net margin of 118.92%. The company earned $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kopin will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current year.

KOPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kopin (KOPN) Earning Very Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/kopin-kopn-earns-news-impact-rating-of-0-56-updated.html.

In other Kopin news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 50,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hong K. Choi sold 36,247 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $144,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation is an inventor, developer, manufacturer and seller of wearable technologies, which include components and systems. It operates in two segments, which include Forth Dimension Displays Ltd. (FDD) and Kopin. FDD is the manufacturer of its reflective display products for test and simulation products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.