Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) Stake Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips NV by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips NV by 1.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) opened at 34.42 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27.

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company earned $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Koninklijke Philips NV had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. Koninklijke Philips NV’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post $1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.8634 per share. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Koninklijke Philips NV in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is a health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, and Lighting. The Company’s Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

