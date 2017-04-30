Klondex Mines (KLDX) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Klondex Mines (NASDAQ:KLDX) have trended positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Klondex Mines earned a news sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

KLDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Klondex Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Klondex Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of Klondex Mines (NASDAQ:KLDX) opened at 3.59 on Friday. Klondex Mines has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The firm’s market cap is $636.55 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.

In other news, Director William Fuller Matlack sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $59,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,488 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blair Albert Schultz sold 108,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $574,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,333 shares in the company, valued at $600,664.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 354,723 shares of company stock worth $1,903,848.

Klondex Mines Company Profile

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

