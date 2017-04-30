Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) to post $43.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.23 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $43.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.55 million to $193.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $210.24 million per share, with estimates ranging from $208.78 million to $211.7 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business earned $40.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) traded down 0.08% on Thursday, hitting $36.16. 101,345 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $758.20 million and a P/E ratio of 64.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $689,000. 39.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a specialty insurance company. The Company focuses on the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market in the United States. The Company operates through the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Company markets and sells these insurance products in approximately 50 states and the District of Columbia through a network of independent insurance brokers.

