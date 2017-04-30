Kimball Electronics (KE) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) has been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kimball Electronics earned a media sentiment score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) opened at 17.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.52. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $471.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $230 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.40 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities analysts expect that Kimball Electronics will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc (Kimball Electronics) is an electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company. The Company is engaged in producing electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety markets. It provides design, engineering, manufacturing, packaging and distribution of electronic assemblies and circuit boards on a contract basis to a range of industries.

