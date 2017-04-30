Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 179,227 shares, an increase of 0.7% from the March 31st total of 178,069 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,201 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 40.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 284.3% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 139,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

KE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) traded down 1.99% on Friday, reaching $17.25. 76,712 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.10. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $230 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.40 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimball Electronics will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc (Kimball Electronics) is an electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company. The Company is engaged in producing electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety markets. It provides design, engineering, manufacturing, packaging and distribution of electronic assemblies and circuit boards on a contract basis to a range of industries.

